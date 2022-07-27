Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Trading Down 7.3%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) was down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02. Approximately 7,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 131,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

