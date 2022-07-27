RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $416.86

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.86 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.40). RWS shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.40), with a volume of 303,998 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on RWS shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.31) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.39) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 653.75 ($7.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,577.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 365.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

