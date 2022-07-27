Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.30-14.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.25.

NYSE:R opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ryder System by 270.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

