Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $612,806.49 and $200.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.05 or 0.06854178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00251479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00127589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00711919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00552829 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005609 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,552,314 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,002 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.