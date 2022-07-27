Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.80

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 2.8 %
LON:SBRE opened at GBX 115.76 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £289.40 million and a PE ratio of 938.33. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.44.
In related news, insider Alison Morris acquired 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,372.75). In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Alison Morris bought 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,372.75). Also, insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,650.60).
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
