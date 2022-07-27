Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.80

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 2.8 %

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 115.76 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £289.40 million and a PE ratio of 938.33. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.44.

Insider Activity at Sabre Insurance Group

In related news, insider Alison Morris acquired 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,372.75). In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Alison Morris bought 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,372.75). Also, insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,650.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sabre Insurance Group

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRE. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.76) to GBX 123 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.24) to GBX 232 ($2.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.83 ($2.60).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

