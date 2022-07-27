SafeBlast Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $600,741.10 and approximately $83,803.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,032.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00554148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00255437 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014396 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. "

