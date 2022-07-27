Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

SGA stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

