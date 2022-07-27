Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 9,962 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.03. 645,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.