Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Takes $7.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,878,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. 55,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,160. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

