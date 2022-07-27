Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $135.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Salisbury Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.