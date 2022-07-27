Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

