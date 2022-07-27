Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$826.59 million and a PE ratio of 64.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$22.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIS shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.78.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

