Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 18.00 price target on the stock.

STECF stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

