Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 18.00 price target on the stock.
Scatec ASA Stock Performance
STECF stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
