Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,753,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,434,339. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

