Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.71

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 4528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.