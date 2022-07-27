Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.80 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SREI opened at GBX 53.90 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 47.70 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.73). The company has a market cap of £264.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.02.

In other Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 87,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007.81 ($60,250.37).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

