Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.