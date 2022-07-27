Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $182.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

