Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.00 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.54%. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SCU opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

