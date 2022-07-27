Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

