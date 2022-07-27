Secret Achieves Market Capitalization of $178.59 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Secret has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $178.59 million and $7.91 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00005094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00207358 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001150 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.58 or 0.00552285 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

