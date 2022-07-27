Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Financial Comparison

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% 10x Genomics -17.85% -11.10% -8.93%

Risk and Volatility

Seer has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 10x Genomics 1 3 5 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seer and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Seer currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.11%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $72.38, indicating a potential upside of 101.49%. Given Seer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Seer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seer and 10x Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million 84.61 -$71.17 million ($1.27) -7.06 10x Genomics $490.49 million 8.26 -$58.22 million ($0.79) -45.47

10x Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.