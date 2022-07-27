Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.65. Seer shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands.

Seer Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $560.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Seer

In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Seer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

