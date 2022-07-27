Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.65. Seer shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 455 shares.

Seer Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $560.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seer

In other Seer news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 163,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seer by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 74,709 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Seer by 27.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.