SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $61.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 351,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

