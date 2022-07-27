Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 26,400.0% in July

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 26,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Select Sands Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 3,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,199. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

