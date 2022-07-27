Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-$3.42 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

