Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $102,648.78 and $50,702.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

