Sentinel Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $288,888.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,079.98 or 1.00006262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,221,448,094 coins and its circulating supply is 10,350,446,395 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

