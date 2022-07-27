Serum 1-Day Volume Tops $69.03 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $242.64 million and approximately $69.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,033.40 or 1.00003878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00128305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

