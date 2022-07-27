ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $55,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $422.82 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.19.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

