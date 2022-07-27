Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in July

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seven & i Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Seven & i stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 97,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,496. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

