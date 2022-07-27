Shard Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Shard has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $623,237.11 and approximately $66.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

