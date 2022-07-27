Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharp Stock Performance

Shares of SHCAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 197,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,360. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Sharp has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

