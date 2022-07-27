Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.38. The company issued revenue guidance of Up high-single to low-double digit %, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.88 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $22.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.97. 488,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.33.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

