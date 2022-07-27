Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down to $254.29

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.29, but opened at $241.50. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $229.69, with a volume of 78,349 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 11.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.