Shield Protocol Market Cap Tops $88,759.28 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001719 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $88,759.28 and approximately $110.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017015 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Shield Protocol Coin Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
