Shield Protocol Market Cap Tops $88,759.28 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001719 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $88,759.28 and approximately $110.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

