Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
Shares of LON:UJO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 24.10 ($0.29). 1,787,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.08. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13.
About Union Jack Oil
