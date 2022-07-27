Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

Shares of LON:UJO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 24.10 ($0.29). 1,787,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.08. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

