Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases By 1,409.2%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 1,409.2% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 2,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 866,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 815,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

