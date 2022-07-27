Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases By 1,409.2%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 1,409.2% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 2,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
