Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Rises By 3,037.5%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 3,037.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

CGRW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,069. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

