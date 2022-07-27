Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Rises By 3,037.5%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 3,037.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
CGRW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,069. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About CannaGrow
