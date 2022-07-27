Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Declines By 88.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Capgemini Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Capgemini stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 139,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.
Capgemini Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.3727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
