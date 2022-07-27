Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Declines By 88.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Capgemini stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 139,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Capgemini Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.3727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capgemini Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

