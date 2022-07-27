Short Interest in China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Grows By 1,777.5%

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a growth of 1,777.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,747,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of CHNC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 13,736,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,403,814. China Infrastructure Construction has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

