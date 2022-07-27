Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Drops By 81.6%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the June 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

CION stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,446. The firm has a market cap of $502.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 100.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.