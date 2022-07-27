Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Drops By 92.0%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the June 30th total of 850,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GRAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,553. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

