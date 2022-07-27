Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Increases By 2,510.5%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 2,510.5% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Group Nine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.85 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Group Nine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group Nine Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,521,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,834 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 564,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 58.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 691,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

