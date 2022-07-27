Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Grows By 21,000.0%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 21,000.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HZMMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.