Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Grows By 21,000.0%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 21,000.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of HZMMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF)
