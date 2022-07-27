Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Increases By 656.3%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 656.3% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

Maple Gold Mines stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.15. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Maple Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

