Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Declines By 88.9%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marubeni stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.71 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, subcontracting and agriculture services, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizer raw materials, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

