Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Declines By 91.0%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the June 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,925,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance

Shares of PACV stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

