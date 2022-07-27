Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Decreases By 97.9%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the June 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POFCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Petrofac Stock Up 2.2 %

Petrofac stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 4,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

